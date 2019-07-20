Animal Shelter To Area 51 Enthusiasts: Come Raid Us!

An Oklahoma animal shelter is hoping to lure in adopters with something even more tempting than extraterrestrial secrets ― adorable pets.

“Come storm our shelter...” Oklahoma City Animal Welfare wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. “We have great animals ready to protect you from the Area 51 aliens. Adoption isn’t that far out of this world! #stormtheshelter.”

The post, complete with photos of dogs wearing tinfoil hats, is a reference to the viral Facebook event page “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.” The page describes a raid on the storied U.S. Air Force base to “see them aliens,” purportedly scheduled for September.

More than 1.8 million people have signed up as attending, and though the vast majority of them have to be kidding, the Air Force has nevertheless gone on record to warn that alien seekers need to stay away. Event creator Matty Roberts has since said he created the page as a joke, but is now worried about what he’s started.

Luckily, OKC Animal Welfare ― which as of Saturday had 149 dogs, 54 cats, two pigs and a hamster available for adoption ― may just have come up with a great alternative activity. And if you’re located nowhere near Oklahoma City, there’s a good chance that animal shelters or rescue groups near you have their own pets in need of homes.

You can always make your own tinfoil hats for them.