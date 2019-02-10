Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha Franklin With Powerful Grammy Tribute

Yolanda Adams, Andra Day and Fantasia livened up the final moments of the 2019 Grammy Awards with a powerful, if understated, tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.
The trio took the stage at the end of the ceremony’s “In Memoriam” segment to perform Frankin’s version of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”
Fans and critics responded to the performance with raves on Twitter.
Still, some took issue with the fact that tribute was limited to a single song and felt that additional performers should’ve been incorporated.
However, fans hoping for a more expansive homage to Franklin, who died Aug. 16, can rest assured. In some respects, the performance served as the postscript to a more expansive, all-star tribute concert to the Queen of Soul.
Staged last month in Los Angeles, “Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul” featured performances by Céline Dion, Patti LaBelle and John Legend. The show will air March 10 on CBS.