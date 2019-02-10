ENTERTAINMENT

Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha Franklin With Powerful Grammy Tribute

Some felt the Queen of Soul would've been better served with a more expansive honor, however.

Yolanda Adams, Andra Day and Fantasia livened up the final moments of the 2019 Grammy Awards with a powerful, if understated, tribute to the late Aretha Franklin

The trio took the stage at the end of the ceremony’s “In Memoriam” segment to perform Frankin’s version of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and Andra Day performed a powerful tribute to Aretha Franklin at the 2019 Grammy Awards.&nbsp;
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and Andra Day performed a powerful tribute to Aretha Franklin at the 2019 Grammy Awards. 

Fans and critics responded to the performance with raves on Twitter. 

Still, some took issue with the fact that tribute was limited to a single song and felt that additional performers should’ve been incorporated. 

However, fans hoping for a more expansive homage to Franklin, who died Aug. 16, can rest assured. In some respects, the performance served as the postscript to a more expansive, all-star tribute concert to the Queen of Soul. 

Staged last month in Los Angeles, “Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul” featured performances by Céline Dion, Patti LaBelle and John Legend. The show will air March 10 on CBS. 

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Grammys Aretha Franklin Fantasia Barrino Andra Day Yolanda Adams