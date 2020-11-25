Argentina Soccer Superstar Diego Maradona Dead At 60

Getty Images via Getty Images BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 13: Argentina player Diego Maradona (c) takes on the Belguim defence during the 1982 FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Belguim at the Nou Camp stadium on June 13, 1982 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Steve Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game’s greatest ever players, died of a heart attack on Wednesday, his lawyer said.

Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural hematoma several weeks ago.

He suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player said.

Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986.

A true great of the game.



Rest in Peace, Diego Maradona.



💛💙 #SMFC #YourSolihullYourClub pic.twitter.com/5vXL6QadXZ — Solihull Moors FC (@SolihullMoors) November 25, 2020

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after the news of Maradona’s death.

Retired Brazilian soccer great Pele was among those who mourned the Argentine player.

“Certainly, one day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above,” he said in a brief statement provided to Reuters by a representative.

A legend that truly made an impact on so many.



We mourn the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it.



Rest in Peace, Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/MZDyjqWWYY — National Soccer HOF (@soccerhof) November 25, 2020

La Asociación del Fútbol Argentino, a través de su Presidente Claudio Tapia, manifiesta su más profundo dolor por el fallecimiento de nuestra leyenda, Diego Armando Maradona.



Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones 💙 pic.twitter.com/xh6DdfCFed — AFA (@afa) November 25, 2020

One of the most gifted soccer players in history, Maradona’s pinnacle of glory came when he captained Argentina to win the World Cup in 1986, before plunging to misery when he was kicked out of the 1994 World Cup for doping.

Years of drug use, overeating, and alcoholism truncated a stellar career and altered his appearance from a lithe athlete who could slalom effortlessly through teams to a bloated addict who nearly died of cocaine-induced heart failure in 2000.

___

Reporting by the Reuters’ Buenos Aires newsroom. Editing by Alistair Bell and Rosalba O’Brien.