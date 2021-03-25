Former Bush Aide's Slam Of Biden Press Conference Turns Into Self-Own

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer attempted to slam President Joe Biden’s press conference on Thursday, but only managed a major-league self-own.
Fleischer, who served under former President George W. Bush, had a problem with Biden bringing notes to the media, apparently thinking ensuring accurate information was a good thing.
After griping about it, Fleischer added this misspelled rhetorical question: “Is he really that week that he needs a study guide?” (sic)
Twitter users immediately pointed out the many flaws in Fleischer’s tweet.
One user pointed out that Biden is by no means the first president to rely on notes during a press conference.
Others piled on Fleischer for misspelling the word “weak.”
