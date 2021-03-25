Former Bush Aide's Slam Of Biden Press Conference Turns Into Self-Own

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer attempted to slam President Joe Biden’s press conference on Thursday, but only managed a major-league self-own.

Fleischer, who served under former President George W. Bush, had a problem with Biden bringing notes to the media, apparently thinking ensuring accurate information was a good thing.

After griping about it, Fleischer added this misspelled rhetorical question: “Is he really that week that he needs a study guide?” (sic)

Are you kidding me? Biden is flipping through a typed, multi-page document, which i bet are Qs & As. I've never seen a POTUS bring one of those to a news conference. Is he really that week that he needs a study guide? — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) March 25, 2021

Twitter users immediately pointed out the many flaws in Fleischer’s tweet.

Which is worse. Having notes for a press conference or lying the country into a 20 year war like your boss did? https://t.co/sk3TEsHWJu — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) March 25, 2021

You're right, a president should enter a press conference the same way America entered Iraq: with absolutely zero plan https://t.co/2s6YbbRldC — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 25, 2021

Fair point



Let's use the presidential podium to ponder ingesting bleach instead https://t.co/WolxgYpruU — Leo Beletsky (@LeoBeletsky) March 25, 2021

Yes, Ari, no executive has ever used notes or readaheads to prepare for an engagement. You should absolutely die on this proverbial hill and you are so right, man. Speak your truth. https://t.co/ZKGt9YqPS5 — Robert Caruso (@robertcaruso) March 25, 2021

Maybe I'm being a partisan here, but I'm okay with the Presidency being an open book test. https://t.co/oiOUmjmpub — Greg (@waltisfrozen) March 25, 2021

One user pointed out that Biden is by no means the first president to rely on notes during a press conference.

Pat Buchanan used to prepare Nixon's briefing book; he got a note from the president after one press conference congratulating him on correctly anticipating every question asked. Nixon asked if next time Buchanan would please leave out the questions the press wasn't going to ask. https://t.co/0zbItNo8Ks — Robert Schlesinger🖖 (@rschles) March 25, 2021

Others piled on Fleischer for misspelling the word “weak.”

Being prepared is how you do things like not misspell 'weak.' https://t.co/la0Gw0GzSi — Stephen Miles (@SPMiles42) March 25, 2021

My favorite genre of hubris on this website is when people land on the wrong homophone while questioning someone's mental acuity or intelligence.



"Is he really that week" is up there with the trolling staple of "your stupid." https://t.co/fQqw6jVUA3 — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) March 25, 2021

Pro Tip: If you can't spell "weak," don't accuse other people of needing "a study guide." https://t.co/HEpuJ88SzR — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) March 25, 2021