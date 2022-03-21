Understudy Ari Groover lost her wig playing Tina Turner on Broadway Friday ― but she kept rolling. (Watch the clip below.)

In a performance of “Proud Mary,” Groover bobbed her shaggy hairpiece like the rock legend Turner and it flew off.

Groover kept her head, tossing the wig aside as she continued her high-energy number in the curtain call, video from Ryan McPhee and Sonal McPhee showed.

Ari Groover blew the roof off the Lunt-Fontanne tonight as Tina and then blew the wig off her head pic.twitter.com/N7P664vWoL — Ryan McPhee (@rdmcphee) March 19, 2022

“Sometimes you just dance your wig right on off!!!” she wrote on her Instagram with footage of the mishap. “This Tina was LIVE HUNEY!!!”

Groover has been playing a few supporting characters in “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” while waiting in the wings to fill in for lead actor Nkeki Obi-Melekwe.

The biomusical salute to the “What’s Love Got To Do With It” star opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater on Nov. 7, 2019, and went dark with the rest of Broadway during the pandemic. The play, which earned 12 Tony Award nominations, reopened in October 2021.

