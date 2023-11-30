The internet has rushed to Ari Lennox’s defense after a concertgoer hurled an object at her while she was performing.
While opening for rapper Rod Wave in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, Lennox was on stage singing her hit song “Pressure” when someone in the crowd threw what appeared to be a water bottle in her direction.
Lennox, whose real name is Courtney Shanade Salter, stopped singing to furiously tell off the disrespectful audience member.
In a clip now circulating the internet, the Washington, D.C., native is seen dishing out a fiery, expletive-laden comeback.
“Who the fuck did it? I’ll fuck your ass up,” Lennox declared, pointing in the direction of where the projectile came from. “I don’t play that. I’m a real-ass bitch, and I will fuck your shit all the way the fuck up.”
“Don’t you ever disrespect a beautiful Black woman on the fucking stage like that,” she added, as a security guard joined her on stage. “I will fucking fuck you up. That’s the fuck right. Who did it, bitch?”
When someone in the audience appeared to admit to throwing the object, Lennox continued to denounce the concertgoer as fans cheered her on.
“Right, come here, bitch. Come here, let’s do it,” she said. “Come here, bitch, you a pussy. That’s right. You’ll never even be as good as a pussy. That’s right, bitch. You’re dumb. You’re weak. You’ll never be ―”
Lennox’s microphone was then cut off, and security escorted her off the stage.
Lennox’s fans weren’t about to tolerate the disrespect against the R&B star, and quickly took her side on social media.
The “Hoodie” singer hadn’t publicly addressed the incident as of Thursday afternoon. Representatives for Lennox didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
There’s been an inappropriate trend this year of fans throwing objects and substances at performers on stage, including Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Bebe Rexha.