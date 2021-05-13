MSNBC anchor Ari Melber on Wednesday debuted a new way to describe Donald Trump.

And it involved poking fun at the ex-president’s overhyped but ultimately underwhelming new blog, which he has been forced to post his screeds on after being banned from social media platforms for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

One-term Trump was now just a “failed blogger,” Melber said while picking apart the removal of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from GOP House leadership for daring to counter Trump’s election conspiracies.

Cheney’s purge was “all to appease one blogger in Florida,” “The Beat” anchor added. He also tweeted the line:

All to appease one blogger in Florida. — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) May 12, 2021

Melber said Cheney’s ouster “marks an inflection point for this post-Trump era that we’re all living through together.”

House GOP leadership now has “a zero-tolerance policy for leaders who accurately rebut Donald Trump’s election lies,” he added.

“Today is important and will actually be marked in the history books as a measurable turning point for this troubled party,” warned Melber.

“It’s about the Florida blogger,” he continued. “It’s about his ego, his need to dominate even out of office, and the deceitful vanity of getting millions and millions of people to pretend you won because you can’t handle being the loser of the 2020 race, because that’s what you are, whether you have a new blog or not.”

“Now if it all sounds a little pathetic, it is.”

Watch the full video here: