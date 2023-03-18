Ari Melber Calls Out Mike Pence For 'Cop-Out' Response On Jan. 6

Pence, who recently described Trump’s words on that day as “reckless,” softened his tone Thursday in a Fox Business Network interview, saying that there were “many causes” for the riot and that history would be the judge of his ex-boss’s actions.

Pence’s responses were made after Trump pointed his finger at his former vice president this week for not going along with the coup attempt two years ago.

Melber commented Friday that Pence’s response Friday missed the reality that “history’s happening now.”

“That’s a cop-out,” Melber said. “Especially if you want to be a leader, you are going to be a part of forging history or bowing out or letting it go the wrong way. In our system of government, that’s how these things work.”

Melber said Pence, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, wants to run the government at a time when Jan. 6 rioters are being convicted of seditious acts.

“So let me be clear to Mr. Pence, we don’t need to wait for history to judge ― those convicts have been judged and condemned by a jury of their peers,” said Melber, who added that Pence is on the wrong side of history.