Peter Navarro Claims He Saw 'Nothing But Peaceful People' On Insurrection Day

Donald Trump’s former trade adviser Peter Navarro must have missed the footage, because he insisted to MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Friday that he saw “nothing but peaceful people” the day of last year’s insurrection.

He agreed with Melber that it was wrong for Trump supporters to “storm the Capitol” that day, so he did express awareness of some of the events on Jan. 6, 2021.

Advertisement

“We only wanted peace that day,” Navarro insisted. Trump told his supporters at the rally before the riot to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell.”

Melber ran a tape of Trump saying on Fox News that those who rioted “were peaceful people. These were great people.”

He “falsely says they were peaceful. Do you acknowledge they were not?” Melber pressed.

Navarro responded: “I ran the [National] Mall that day ... I saw nothing but peaceful people walking along up to that Capitol. I did not personally observe storming the gates there.”

Advertisement

“But you’ve seen the tape. You know what happened. You know Donald Trump lied about it,” Melber pointed out.

“Where were the Capitol Police?” Navarro asked, in an attempt to pivot the conversation.

“The Capitol Police were being beaten and attacked by Trump fans,” said a deadpan Melber. “I think you know that.”