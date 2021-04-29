MSNBC’s Ari Melber suggested Wednesday that Rudy Giuliani’s “bonkers” rants during and after the 2020 election now make “a tad more sense.”

After federal agents had earlier raided Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office in an escalation into the investigation into his business dealings in Ukraine, Melber reminded viewers how the former New York City mayor had ― as Donald Trump’s personal attorney ― assisted the then-president in his efforts to overturn the election result.

“Donald Trump tried several different plots to cheat in the election and to go after Biden,” recalled Melber. “He tried to cheat against Biden before there was any voting, with Giuliani pushing this Ukraine probe which is now under investigation, and Trump tried to cheat after the vote ... with Giuliani going around the country trying to find people to change vote tallies.”

Melber then aired a montage of Giuliani’s “increasingly desperate, baroque, and unhinged set of performances as those legal lines to contest the race closed up” following the election.

Watch the video here:

WATCH: As the feds raid Rudy Giuliani's apartment in their escalating Ukraine probe, @AriMelber traces his increasingly erratic behavior over the past year pic.twitter.com/vpDhnVyOb4 — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) April 28, 2021

“It looked downright bonkers at times. It would have been absurdly funny if it wasn’t so serious,” said Melber. “But as bonkers as it was, it also now makes a tad more sense tonight from Giuliani’s perspective, because the desperate lawyer knew that with his prize client out of the White House, he would lose his legal bulletproof vest.”

“This time, Donald Trump has no federal power, no privileges, no immunities to speak of,” he added.