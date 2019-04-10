Ari Melber Shows How Stephen Miller Flunked A Basic U.S. Citizenship Question

1 / 19

Amelia Reyes-Jimenez rides the bus to work in Zapopan, Mexico, Friday, Aug. 17, 2012. Reyes-Jimenez carried her blind and partly paralyzed baby boy, Cesar, across the Mexican border in 1995 seeking better medical care. She settled in Phoenix illegally and had three more children, all American citizens. In 2008 she was arrested after her disabled teen son was found home alone. Locked up in detention, clueless as to her rights or what was happening to her children, she pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges, and then spent two years trying to fight for her right to stay with her children. She lost and was deported back to Mexico without her children in 2010. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

AP