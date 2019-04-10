Ari Melber Shows How Stephen Miller Flunked A Basic U.S. Citizenship Question

President Donald Trump’s shakeup at Homeland Security is reportedly being orchestrated by Stephen Miller, a top White House adviser and immigration hardliner. But MSNBC’s Ari Melber wondered on Tuesday just how much Miller knows about the way government works.
Melber played a 2017 clip of Miller declaring that “the powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial and will not be questioned.”
“False,” Melber replied. “The president’s powers are always open to being questioned by the co-equal branches of government. It’s one of the most vital checks in our constitutional system to protect liberty.”
Melber next provided an example from the U.S. government. The U.S. civics preparations materials created for immigrants hoping to become citizens includes the question: “What stops one branch of government from becoming too powerful?”
The answers include “checks and balances” and “separation of powers,” Melber said, then added:
“Law-abiding immigrants study that material on their path to citizenship. Maybe Mr. Miller should start to study it, too.”
Then, Melber offered Miller a civics lesson of his own, showing how the checks and balances and separation of powers have derailed the Trump agenda.
