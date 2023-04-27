Ari Melber Pits Ted Cruz's Words About Trump Against Him In Scathing Supercut

MSNBC’s Ari Melber called out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for “his Cruz-isms” as he compared a tape of his scheming in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s election loss to comments from the Texas Republican during his 2016 presidential campaign. (You can watch the supercut of Cruz clips below)

Melber’s program has aired recordings over the past week that feature Cruz’s conversations with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, recordings that stem from Fox producer Abby Grossberg who is suing the network.

Advertisement

One recording from Nov. 7, 2020 featured Cruz’s call for “demonstrable facts that can be laid out with evidence” in the wake of Trump’s election fraud claims while another recording from Jan. 2, 2021 featured Cruz discussing a plan for a “commission” to

Melber turned to past comments from Cruz to do the talking on Wednesday as he stacked up the Republican’s 2021 remarks to those from his past.

“It is no surprise that Donald is throwing yet another temper tantrum or, if you like, another Trumper tantrum... Donald finds it very hard to lose,” Cruz said in one clip from Feb. 2016.

Cruz, in the 2021 recording, said a Joe Biden presidency wouldn’t be good as “half the country [would] believe that they stole the election and it was illegitimate.”

Advertisement

Melber compared another clip of Cruz calling Trump a “pathological liar” before playing part of a recording where he told Bartiromo that results from the “commission” would play a role in the 2021 presidential inauguration.

Melber, after the clips aired on Wednesday, declared “this is Sen. Cruz.”

“These are his words, I can’t say they’re his truths because they’re not all consistent. If you know anything about truth, evidence or logic, you can’t have two opposite things be true at the same time but they are his Cruz-isms,” Melber said.

“Warning Trump was a liar. Warning, after Trump lost in 2020, that you need actual facts and evidence.”