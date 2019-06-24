Pop Band Ariana And The Rose Celebrates 'True Love' Of Real-Life Couples In New Video

Ariana and the Rose wanted their new music video to send a powerful, all-inclusive message ― even if that meant they wouldn’t appear in it.

The New York-based synth-pop band surprised fans last week with the video for “True Love,” above. The clip, which debuted June 19 on Logo’s NewNowNext, follows six diverse, real-life couples, several of whom identify as LGBTQ.

Ariana DiLorenzo, the band’s frontwoman, said she and director Scarlet Moreno wanted “True Love” to be seen as “a celebration of optimism and the enduring power of love.”

“Each of these couples are so different and it was amazing to see their dynamic come out as we filmed them,” DiLorenzo said in an emailed statement. “It was so full of joy and the shoot really felt like a celebration.”

“Love is contagious,” she continued, “and my hope is that the video inspires someone who go tell the people they love how much they care about them.”

The video’s release during LGBTQ Pride Month in June is no coincidence.

“I am a proud and fierce ally for the LGBTQ community, and getting to lend my songs and voice as a soundtrack to the celebrations is an honor,” said DiLorenzo, who recently performed at Sacramento Pride in California.

The singer-songwriter, who names Kate Bush, Robyn and Solange as musical influences, opened up about her connection to the LGBTQ community in a 2017 interview with Chicago Pride.

“I’ve witnessed, firsthand, the trials and the triumphs of what it means to grow up in a society that is finally coming around to acceptance,” she said. “I’m honored to get to stand by my friends while all of this is happening.”

Since the 2014 release of their debut EP, “Head vs. Heart,” Ariana and the Rose have been slowly building a name for themselves with “light + space,” an immersive, multi-sensory live show that’s been staged in New York and London.

“True Love” will be featured on Ariana and the Rose’s forthcoming EP, “Constellations ― Phase 1,” due out in July. A second EP, “Constellations ― Phase 2,” is expected next year.