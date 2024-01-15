Ariana DeBose's Face Says All You Need To Know About That Critics Choice Awards Jab

Ariana DeBose wasn’t a fan of a swipe at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday after presenters cited her among “actors who think they’re singers.”
The Oscar winner and Broadway star watched from the audience as presenters Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos name-dropped her as they presented the category for Best Song at the ceremony.
“Then there are the actors who also think that they’re singers – Jack Black, Ariana DeBose and Ken himself, Ryan Gosling,” said Ramsey after Ramos named nominees Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz and Dua Lipa among “famous voices in the music industry.”
Cameras panned to DeBose during the segment and she didn’t look pleased.
DeBose – who has performed in several Broadway musicals including “Hamilton” and “Pippin” – won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s musical film “West Side Story.”
She later took to Instagram to weigh in on the jab.
“No I didn’t find it funny. Lol,” wrote DeBose, who was nominated in the category for the song “This Wish” from Disney’s “Wish.”
Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) came to DeBose’s defense following the dig