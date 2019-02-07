Ariana Grande Accuses Grammys Of 'Lying' About Why She's Not Performing

Ariana Grande is breaking her silence on why she’s no longer attending the Grammy Awards.

The “thank u, next” singer was scheduled to take the stage at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday night but dropped out of the award show all together over a reported clash with producers over artistic control.

The pop star apparently intended to showcase her new single, “7 Rings,” but reportedly felt “insulted” when producers refused to let her play the song and later suggested she include the track in a medley instead.

Speaking with The Associated Press on Thursday, Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich claimed that Grande “felt it was too late for her to pull something together” after a breakdown in conversations with the singer.

“As it turned out when we finally got the point where we thought maybe it would work, she felt it was too late for her to pull something together for sure,” Ehrlich told AP. “And it’s too bad. She’s a great artist. And I’d love to get her in the show this year.”

Grande, who kept quiet when asked about the issue this week, now claims the award show powers that be are “lying” about the reason she dropped out.

In a series of candid tweets shared Thursday, Grande painted a very different picture.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. I can pull a performance over night and you know that, Ken,” Grande wrote. “It was when my creative expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.”

mhmmm here it is ! “too late for her to pull something together......” pic.twitter.com/YwuBOUkZjr — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

Grande went on to claim that she “offered 3 different songs” but didn’t ultimately feel supported by the producers.

“it’s about art and honesty. not politics,” she added. “Not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

Ahead of the show, Grande’s performance was heavily advertised as one of the highlights of the ceremony, which is not known for high ratings.

She concluded her Twitter thread by adding that she “passed a Grammy’s bus with my face on it” while typing out the tweets.

i offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

Grande, who’s nominated in the Best Pop Vocal Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album categories, maintained that she’s “still grateful for the acknowledgement” despite her differences with producers.