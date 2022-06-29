Alleged Stalker Reportedly Breaks Into Ariana Grande's Home Again

Ariana Grande requested a restraining order against Brown in Los Angeles Superior Court last year. Jordan Strauss/Invision/Associated Press

A man previously taken into custody for allegedly stalking singer Ariana Grande has reportedly been arrested again.

According to TMZ, Aharon Brown, who was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department last September for allegedly showing up to Grande’s home with a knife and threatening her, broke into the singer’s home on Sunday.

Brown had recently violated a restraining order, TMZ reported, and was set to “turn himself in” Tuesday before the alleged break-in on Sunday.

Grande requested the restraining order against Brown in Los Angeles Superior Court last year, Complex reported.

“I am fearful for my safety and the safety of my family,” Grande said. “I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family.”

Grande wasn’t home when the incident occurred on Sunday, but a triggered alarm prompted the police to respond and arrest him.

