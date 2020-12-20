Ariana Grande Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Dalton Gomez With Stunning Diamond Ring

Grande and Dalton first confirmed their romance in June, when they appeared together in her quarantine-themed duet with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U.”

The two, however, were first linked as early as January, People reported, and were spotted kissing by onlookers in a Northridge, California, bar the following month.

Their relationship only seemed to escalate from there. The pop superstar was reported “spending a lot of one-on-one time” with Gomez, and they quarantined together at the singer’s home in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus crisis lockdown.

After a series of high-profile relationships, Grande and Gomez largely kept their love life out of the public eye, save for some rare Instagram posts.

An unnamed source told People over the summer that the “Positions” singer “doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet.”