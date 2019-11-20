Ariana Grande Shares Backstage Snap With 'My Guy' Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is an Ariana Grande fan ― and vice versa.

The 2020 presidential candidate attended the pop singer’s Atlanta concert Tuesday night and was featured in snaps published on Grande’s Instagram showing the two of them hugging and wearing cheesy grins.

“MY GUY,” Grande wrote. “Thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for !!!”

″@headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. i’m so proud of my fans for paying attention and getting involved. we adore you! also... i will never smile this hard again.”

HeadCount is an organization that stages voter registration drives at concerts and runs programs to reach young people via musicians. Grande has partnered with the nonprofit to encourage her fans to vote with registration drives at every concert of her Sweetener World Tour, which will finish up next month.

Sanders posted the same images to his Twitter and Instagram feeds, thanking the singer for her performance, her social justice advocacy and her fight for “everyone who is struggling.”

I want to thank @ArianaGrande for not only being a wonderful entertainer, but also for being such an outstanding advocate for social justice. We must all be prepared – like Ariana has shown – to fight for everyone who is struggling. It was great to meet her in Atlanta last night. pic.twitter.com/gZTPSLLywX — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 20, 2019

HeadCount commented on Grande’s post, thanking her for the love but adding: “For the record, HeadCount is non-partisan and does not endorse any candidate.”