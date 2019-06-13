Ariana Grande Breaks Down In Tears Multiple Times At Concert In Mac Miller's Hometown

An angel cried, and her name just so happens to be Ariana Grande.

The Grammy-winning singer broke down in tears multiple times on Wednesday night at her concert in Pittsburgh, the hometown of her ex-boyfriend, the late rapper Mac Miller.

Grande, who called it quits with Miller in May 2018 after two years of dating and many more of friendship, became visibly emotional performing songs from her most recent albums that touched on their relationship.

Miller died in September from mixed drug toxicity after consuming fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. Before she even took the stage, Grande filled the arena with recordings of some of Miller’s greatest hits, according to concertgoers ― which has become something of a routine on her Sweetener world tour.

At Ariana Grande's concert in Pittsburgh and she's playing Mac Miller before then show and I honestly might cry. Pittsburgh misses you, Mac ❤ — Kayla 🐝 (@KAYofsunshine_) June 13, 2019

Ariana really had a Mac Miller playlist for the music before the show and she has an empty seat reserved for him 😩😭 she’s so strong 🥺 — Juan (@FJuanmanuel) June 13, 2019

During the show, Grande had trouble keeping it together in the opening number “Raindrops (An Angel Cried),” which serves as the introduction on her album “Sweetener,” and a powerful meditation on grief and mourning.

But fans were ready to support her as she took a moment to collect herself, chanting, “You can do it, Ari.”

do u hear my heart breaking????

i’m so proud of her for actually doing the show, it was obviously a lot for here 🥺🖤 I LOVE U ARIANA GRANDE pic.twitter.com/kzmh2b6hBH — 𝖈𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖞 ⋆ (@ghostinmercury) June 13, 2019

And when it came time to mention Miller on her smash hit “thank u, next,” Grande couldn’t even sing his name.

But the adoring crowd was ready to do the heavy lifting, belting out the lyric “Wish I could say, ‘Thank you’ to Malcolm / ’Cause he was an angel,” as Grande, silent, continued to dance on stage.

The singer has previously opened up about the “hell” of reliving emotional trauma on her tour, as many of her songs touch on deeply painful moments in her life.

“Making [music] is healing. performing it is like reliving it all over again and it is hell,” she tweeted in April.

Grande thanked fans for accepting her “humanness” after having a similar emotional reaction at a Buffalo, New York, concert in March, which fell on the six-year anniversary of her song with Miller, “The Way.”

“thanks for accepting my humanness,” she wrote in response to a fan. “it’s super emo and difficult singing some of these songs. but you make me smile.”

thanks for accepting my humanness. it’s super emo and difficult singing some of these songs. but you make me smile. i look like penny pingleton here. i love u and thanks. i feel your warmth up there and it helps and is greatly appreciated. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/XzOL07kD66 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 26, 2019