Ariana Grande Sends Christmas Gifts To Manchester Hospitals 5 Years After Attack

Pop star Ariana Grande is still giving back in the form of Christmas gifts to patients at children’s hospitals in Manchester, England, the site of the fatal bombing that occurred following her concert in 2017.

Grande previously gave roughly 1,000 presents to the city’s children’s hospitals in 2021 and £100 Amazon vouchers to each child at Royal Manchester’s Children’s Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary in 2020, the Manchester Evening News reported.

The “Break Free” singer’s recent donation comes five years after a bombing at Manchester Arena killed 22 people and left hundreds more injured after a man blew himself up as fans were exiting her concert.

Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity wrote in an Instagram post on Monday that it received more gifts from the singer for the holidays and said the gifts would go to “babies, children and teenagers” at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Trafford General, Wythenshawe Hospital and North Manchester General Hospital.

“It’s so wonderful that Ariana has once again been so thoughtful and made this special donation to our family of hospitals,” wrote Tanya Hamid, Interim Director of Manchester Foundation Trust Charity.

“We know Manchester, and in particular Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, holds a special place in Ariana’s heart.”

It isn’t the first time Grande has honored those impacted by the attack at her show.

The singer performed at – and helped organize – the “One Love Manchester” concert at the city’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground two weeks after the 2017 attack.

The concert – which featured the likes of Justin Bieber, Liam Gallagher and Coldplay – reportedly raised $3 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, a fund established to help those impacted by the attack and their families.

In 2018, Grande also released “Get Well Soon” – a song which deals with themes of anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder – on her album “Sweetener.”

The song was meant to be a “musical hug,” Grande told DJ Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, and added that it’s “about being there for each other and helping each other through scary times and anxiety.”

