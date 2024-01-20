CelebrityAriana Grande

Ariana Grande Has Lost Over 350,000 Instagram Followers This Month Amid Controversy Around Her New Song

Grande sparked a very mixed divide last week after she appeared to make a shameless reference to the Ethan Slater drama in her new song.
Leyla Mohammed
Last week, Ariana Grande released her first solo song in three years, titled, “yes, and?”
The song, which debuted at No. 1 on the Global Spotify Chart with over 11 million streams on the day of its release, sparked a pretty mixed reaction — namely due to its apparent reference to the controversy surrounding Grande's romance with her "Wicked" costar, Ethan Slater.
Grande and Slater were first linked last July, when reports claimed they were dating. These rumors came to light just days after her split from her now ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, was made public, while Slater had also recently separated from his wife, Lilly Jay.
Sources close to Grande and Slater firmly denied speculation that they cheated on their partners, and instead claimed that they only began seeing each other romantically once they were both single.
However, Lilly Jay — who welcomed her first child with Slater in August 2022 — publicly denounced Grande, telling Page Six that she felt the singer was “not a girl’s girl,” She also told the Daily Mail, “I am focused on rebuilding a life for our son... This is what I am trying to do, and this is my only focus.”
As a result, Grande and Slater's romance — which has seemingly continued to blossom — has sparked backlash from several internet users.
And in her new song, Grande appeared to address the buzz around the apparent relationship for the first time. She penned the lyrics: “Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose dick I ride?”
While there is no confirmation of who Grande is referring to in the song, many people speculated that she was making a jab at all the backlash around her romance with Slater.
And so, while some fans argued that Grande had done nothing wrong, “yes, and?” was met with heaps of criticism from people who were disappointed with her controversial lyric choice.
One person appeared to reference the singer’s history of seemingly being involved in breakups, as well as her 2019 track, “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” as they suggested that Grande has “glorified being the other woman.” Meanwhile, someone else called Grande “out of touch.”
Well, a further look into the backlash Grande has faced shows that the singer has lost hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers this month.
According to analytics site SocialBlade, Grande has lost a total of 369,630 followers on Instagram since the start of January.
The data shows that the vast majority of people who unfollowed Grande did so after her song “yes, and?” was announced on Jan. 7.
Ariana hasn’t addressed the backlash towards her song.

