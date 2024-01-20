Ariana Grande Has Lost Over 350,000 Instagram Followers This Month Amid Controversy Around Her New Song

The song, which debuted at No. 1 on the Global Spotify Chart with over 11 million streams on the day of its release, sparked a pretty mixed reaction — namely due to its apparent reference to the controversy surrounding Grande's romance with her "Wicked" costar, Ethan Slater.
Grande and Slater were first linked last July, when reports claimed they were dating. These rumors came to light just days after her split from her now ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, was made public, while Slater had also recently separated from his wife, Lilly Jay.
Sources close to Grande and Slater firmly denied speculation that they cheated on their partners, and instead claimed that they only began seeing each other romantically once they were both single.
However, Lilly Jay — who welcomed her first child with Slater in August 2022 — publicly denounced Grande, telling Page Six that she felt the singer was “not a girl’s girl,” She also told the Daily Mail, “I am focused on rebuilding a life for our son... This is what I am trying to do, and this is my only focus.”
As a result, Grande and Slater's romance — which has seemingly continued to blossom — has sparked backlash from several internet users.
While there is no confirmation of who Grande is referring to in the song, many people speculated that she was making a jab at all the backlash around her romance with Slater.
Well, a further look into the backlash Grande has faced shows that the singer has lost hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers this month.
According to analytics site SocialBlade, Grande has lost a total of 369,630 followers on Instagram since the start of January.
The data shows that the vast majority of people who unfollowed Grande did so after her song “yes, and?” was announced on Jan. 7.
