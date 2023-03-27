Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Reveal Their 'Wicked' Looks From Movie Set

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, stars of the upcoming “Wicked” film, gave fans of the Broadway musical a peek at their looks from the set of the Jon M. Chu-directed movie on Sunday.

Grande and Erivo — who are set to play Glinda and Elphaba, respectively — flashed smiles and held hands in the collaborative post that the “7 Rings” singer captioned “up to (no) good” alongside a bubble and broom emoji.

Grande wore a polka-dot dress and white gloves in a number of the photos while Erivo sported a plaid dress along with hoop earrings.

Grande and Erivo will be joined in the film by the likes of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum, who will play Madame Morrible and The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, respectively.

The first of the two-part “Wicked” film adaptation is set for release on Nov. 27, 2024. The second part is set to drop on Christmas Day in 2025, Deadline noted.

Both Grande and Erivo have previously taken on songs from the hit musical.

Erivo sang part of “Thank Goodness” during the 2021 PBS program “Wicked in Concert” while Grande has performed “The Wizard and I.”