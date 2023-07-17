Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez Split After 2 Years Of Marriage

Ariana Grande and her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, have split, according to People.

The two “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship” since separating earlier this year, the outlet reported.

Grande married Gomez, a real estate agent, in May 2021 in a ceremony attended by fewer than 20 people at Grande’s home in Montecito, California.

Rumors began to swirl after Grande was spotted without her wedding ring — first in a TikTok last year and most recently over the weekend at Wimbledon.

“I’m just not wearing my wedding ring, it’s getting cleaned. I’m not getting a divorce before you start, don’t,” Grande said in an August 2022 TikTok.

Grande and Gomez were first linked in January 2020. They became closer while quarantining together in New York City. Grande’s Instagram posts occasionally featured Gomez, but some seem to have since been deleted.

Before Gomez, Grande was engaged to “SNL” alum Pete Davidson. The two called it off after five months together.

