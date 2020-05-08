Ariana Grande Self-Isolates With New Beau Dalton Gomez In 'Stuck With You' Video

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande surprised fans this week with the release of “Stuck With U,” a poignant ballad befitting our self-isolating times.

The song’s music video, released Friday at midnight, is an emotional assemblage of footage submitted by fellow celebs, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Michael Bublé, as well as fans.

In it, couples of all sexualities and gender identities embrace in otherwise empty living rooms, while class of 2020 graduates don their gowns in quarantine. Meanwhile, Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber are all smiles as they hit the gym and take a stroll on a country road together.

Proceeds from sales of “Stuck With U” will go to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which is supporting the children of health care professionals, police officers and firefighters. Much of the song’s initial buzz, however, is focused on Grande, who uses the video as an opportunity to confirm her romance with Dalton Gomez. The pair share a hug ― and a twirl ― while dressed in baggy sweats in a bedroom.

Rumors about the nature of Grande’s relationship with Gomez, a real estate agent, date back to February. The following month, E! News reported that the pop superstar had been “spending a lot of one-on-one time” with Gomez as the country began hunkering down amid the coronavirus crisis.

Needless to say, fans were shook by the confirmation.

SAY I IF YOU SUPPORT ARIANA AND DALTON — saf (@arissuccessful) May 8, 2020

the way ariana just confirmed that she’s dating dalton in her new music video! i’m so happy for her and hope he treats her right🥺🤍 #STUCKWITHU @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/YDOMwZ3g7V — sweetenertourvocal🖤 (@needyhenry) May 8, 2020

Grande has yet to offer much in the way of comment on “Stuck With U,” but appeared to wink at the headlines to come in a series of tweets before the video’s release.

🥰 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 8, 2020

missed moments like these with u all. love u so much. hope u enjoy. :)) — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 8, 2020

According to People, Grande had been “trying to keep [her relationship with Gomez] quiet” in the weeks leading up to the release of “Stuck With U.”

Still, the singer “seems very happy” to be in lockdown with her new beau.

Catch the full “Stuck With U” music video below.