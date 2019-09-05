Ariana Grande's First Romance After Pete Davidson Split Is Confirmed

Ariana Grande doth protest too much. At least that’s what internet thinks of her new summer bop “Boyfriend” with Social House frontman Mikey Foster, in which she repeatedly insists that the two aren’t an item.

Rumors that the pop star has bid “thank u, next” to the single life have swirled for weeks, ever since the lovey collaboration arrived in August and they turned the music video into bathroom make out session.

And now the singer’s older brother, Frankie Grande, is setting the record straight about the pair, confirming that they are very much indeed a couple.

The elder Grande revealed he’d recently been on a “double date” with his sister and Foster, according to Us Weekly.

“I love Mikey. I think he’s a really sweet guy. So talented. So kind and so caring,” he told the outlet at the premiere of “The Game Changers” in Los Angeles on Wednesday. “He’s a great guy.”

The group apparently got together for a board game night.

After the video dropped, Grande and Foster, part of the Pittsburgh-based pop duo that helped craft a slew of songs off her most recent album, were seen packing on the PDA in public, holding hands and sitting next to each other at various outings.

The two are also currently traveling together, with Social House opening up for the singer on her world tour, which just kicked off its European leg in September.

Foster also shared a sweet tribute to Grande on her birthday in June, sending fans into detective mode to determine whether they were more than friends.

“Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday 💙,” he captioned photo of Grande as a baby.

Reps for Grande did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The relationship is seemingly Grande’s first since splitting from fiancé Pete Davidson last fall, which she described as “highly unrealistic” and an “amazing distraction” from her heartbreak over her breakup with the late rapper Mac Miller.

Davidson has also moved on with a rumored new love interest, Margaret Qualley, after a short-lived fling with actress Kate Beckinsale.