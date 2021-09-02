Ariana Grande Has 'Out Of Body Experience' With Diane Keaton

The actor posted a video on her Instagram Wednesday that served as an ode to the “7 Rings” singer. Alongside images of Grande, Keaton is heard narrating the video, where she calls Grande “just amazing.”

“Once in my life, just once in my stupid life, I want to sing along with the amazing Ariana Grande so here I go,” says Keaton, before proceeding to sing along to Grande’s “thank u, next.”