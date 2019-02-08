Ariana Grande Drops New Album With Emotional Song Featuring Mac Miller Sample

Ariana Grande’s song “thank u, next” isn’t just an anthem to ex-lovers ― it was also a warning that she had another album coming.
At midnight on Friday, the pop star released her second album in less than a year featuring upbeat bops, heartbreaking ballads, and a whole lot of R&B and hip-hop influence.
While Grande’s 2018 album “Sweetener” featured hits like “God Is a Woman” and “Breathin’”, 2019’s “thank u, next” ― yes, it’s the name of a song and an album ― features the eponymous song and sure-to-be hits like “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” and “7 Rings.”
Coinciding with the drop of the album, the video for “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” was also released and features “Riverdale” star Charles Melton as one of her love interests.
The 25-year-old’s most evocative song on her latest record is “Ghostin,” which appears to be about mourning her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller while being with her former fiancé Pete Davidson. Miller had been with Grande for about two years when the pair broke up in May 2018. He died at age 26 of an apparent overdose in September 2018.
Grande and Davidson had begun dating shortly after she and Miller parted ways and were engaged by June 2018. They ended their engagement in October 2018.
“I know that it breaks your heart when I cry again / Over him, mmh / I know that it breaks your heart when I cry again / ‘Stead of ghostin’ him,” sings Grande on “Ghostin.” “We’ll get through this, we’ll get past this, I’m a girl with / A whole lot of baggage.”
The song also makes reference to Miller visiting her in her dreams:
Though I wish he were here instead / Don’t want that living in your head / He just comes to visit me / When I’m dreaming every now and then (And then)
Another nod to Miller in the tune is the inclusion of a sample of his song “2009.”
Other samples Grande includes are “The Sound of Music” song “My Favorite Things” appearing in “7 Rings” and ’NSYNC’s “It Makes Me Ill” on “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”
“Ghostin” appears to be the song most fans can’t stop wondering about and has created quite the buzz on Twitter:
We hope Ari’s doing OK, but most of all, we hope she keeps dropping albums. Thank u, what’s next, Ariana?!