Ariana Grande’s engagement ring might be even more meaningful than we thought if fan theories are correct.

On Sunday, the “Positions” singer announced her engagement to fiancé Dalton Gomez, a real estate agent, less than a year after the couple began dating.

The 27-year-old posted photos of the gorgeous sparkler in question, which appears to be an oval-cut diamond set next to a pearl on a platinum band.

Eagle-eyed fans had a theory about the pearl and think there’s a family story behind it:

They suggested that the pearl came from a ring that Grande’s Nonna (“nonna” means grandmother in Italian) had made for the singer some years ago. Grande tweeted a picture of the pearl ― and ring ― back in 2014 and mentioned its history then.

“Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa’s tie pin,” Grande wrote, alongside a photo of the jewelry. “She says he told her in a dream it’d protect me,” the singer added.

Grandfather Frank Grande died in July 2014. At the time, the former Disney Channel star said her heart “hurts so much” and was “beyond broken.”

nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it'd protect me. <3 pic.twitter.com/BkvGSfuGWh — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 28, 2014

On Sunday, Grande captioned her engagement photos “forever n then some” ― words she had previously tweeted in 2018 alongside a picture of her smiling grandparents:

forever n then some pic.twitter.com/2a9mlNBV4V — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 22, 2018

After the engagement announcement, Grande’s fans quickly remembered the pearl ring and began connecting the dots:

and now it’s attached to ur beautiful engagement ring 🥺🥰 i’m so happy for u bby 🥺🥺🤍🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/OgOrCMErG9 — norah | excuse me, i love you (@confettipov) December 20, 2020

But one fan pointed out that based on past pictures, Grande’s grandfather’s pearl might be too big to be the one included in her engagement ring:

it’s not the same pearl! the one from her grandpa’s ring is much bigger + i doubt she’d ever have that ring taken apart pic.twitter.com/xe0gSPB0GC — L (@osnapitzlianne) December 20, 2020

The singer has yet to comment on the speculation. HuffPost reached out to Grande’s reps on Monday for clarification.

Whether the fan theory is correct or not, the “Scream Queens” alum looks happy with her beloved.

Grande’s family and friends also seemed ecstatic over the news. The pop star’s mom, Joan, said Sunday that she is “so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!”

“Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY!” she wrote, while Ariana’s older brother, Frankie, echoed their mother’s sentiments.

“I am so happy for my sister and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family! YAY!” the actor tweeted. “This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you Ariana & Dalton! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT!”

Grande was engaged once before to “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson. The two called it off in 2018 after five months together.

