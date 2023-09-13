Ariana Grande Cries As She Reveals Extent Of Fillers And Botox She's Had

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A teary Ariana Grande detoured from a makeup tutorial to express regret for fillers she’s used on her face. (Watch the video below.)

“Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips: I’ve had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox,” the “Thank U, Next” singer said in a Vogue “Beauty Secrets” video posted Tuesday. “I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so ... too much. I just felt like hiding, you know?”

Grande teared up and said she didn’t expect to get emotional, then tried to laugh off the serious turn.

“For a long time beauty was about hiding for me,” she continued. “And now I feel like maybe it’s not since I stopped getting fillers and Botox. And maybe I’ll start again with it, I don’t know. To each their own. Whatever makes you feel beautiful.”

“I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines,” she explained. “I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. And I just think aging — it can be such a beautiful thing.”

However, the 30-year-old former “Voice” coach, who stars in an upcoming screen version of “Wicked,” hasn’t sworn off the possibility of cosmetic surgery.

“Might I get a face-lift in 10 years? Might, yeah,” she said. “But these are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss. ... Fuck it, let’s lay it all out there.”

Grande’s soul-baring resonated with news outlets. CNN credited Grande with raising the lid on the often-hushed pressure for celebrities to alter their appearance. The news network noted a survey indicating that 27% of Botox recipients in 2022 were 34 or younger while 75% of facial plastic surgeons reported an increase in patients under 30 requesting cosmetic surgery or injectables.