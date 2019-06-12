Ariana Grande Donates Proceeds From Georgia Concert To Planned Parenthood: Report

Ariana Grande has donated around $250,000 she made from a recent concert in Atlanta to Planned Parenthood on the heels of Georgia’s governor signing a controversial abortion law, People reported Wednesday.

In early May, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the so-called “heartbeat bill,” which bans abortion as soon as a doctor can detect cardiac activity in an embryo. That’s typically around six weeks into a pregnancy, when many people aren’t even aware that they’re pregnant.

“Grande’s generous donation comes at a critical time — in Georgia and across the country, anti-women’s health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion,” Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Dr. Leana Wen said in a statement to People.

“Thanks to inspiring support like hers, Planned Parenthood can continue to fight back — in the courts, in Congress, in state houses, and in the streets — against these dangerous attacks on people’s health and lives. We are so grateful to Ariana for her longstanding commitment to supporting women’s rights and standing with Planned Parenthood to defend access to reproductive health care. We won’t stop fighting — no matter what.”

Many other celebrities have come forward to voice their opposition to the Georgia law, with streaming service Netflix even vowing to fight the law in court alongside the American Civil Liberties Union and, if need be, reconsider the company’s whole investment in the state. Georgia is a popular Hollywood filming location because of generous tax breaks.

Georgia is part of a wave of states including Alabama, Texas and Ohio that have recently passed or proposed laws sharply restricting or outright banning abortion.

HuffPost has has reached out to Grande and Planned Parenthood for comment.