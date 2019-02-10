Ariana Grande Blew Up Instagram With Pics Of Dress She'd Have Worn To The Grammys

Ariana Grande wants you to break up with the Grammys. She’s bored.
The pop star blew up Instagram on Sunday night during the 2019 Grammy Awards with a bunch of photos of her in a Cinderella-esque gown. Donning the custom powder-blue Zac Posen dress, Grande was seen lying down and playing with her dog, Myron.
“When @ZacPosen makes u a custom gown it doesn’t matter if you’re singing or not,” wrote Grande in the first of her six posts in the garment.
In addition to her Zac Posen gown, the 25-year-old also wore Borgioni earrings and a custom Butani diamond choker worth over $380,000, featuring more than 1,000 fancy cut diamonds.
Grande was slated to perform at the Grammys but announced earlier this week that she’d be pulling out of performing and attending altogether. According to reports, producers refused to allow her to perform her new single, “7 Rings.”
The “thank u, next” singer also accused Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich of “lying” about why she wouldn’t be attending and said that she had offered to perform three songs but ultimately felt unsupported by the Grammy team.
Still, despite her absence from the show, the singer still took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her fourth studio album, “Sweetener.” The Recording Academy announced her win in a tweet prior to the ceremony.