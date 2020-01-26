Ariana Grande Reveals Outfit Change With Second Grey Gloved Grammys Look

When all is said and done, you’ll believe Ariana Grande’s Grammys dress is a literal cloud.

On Sunday, the singer wore a massive gray gown replete with layers and layers (and layers) of tulle.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Grande’s appearance at the 2020 Grammys is particularly notable as she’s had some beef with the Recording Academy in the past.

The 26-year-old’s appearance in the fairy tale-esque confection came ahead of her performance at the show. Nominated for five categories, Grande is up for the Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year categories.

Barely an hour after her appearance in the tulle ensemble, Grande reappeared in ... an alternate enormous gray gown. She teased the appearance of the second garment with a post on her Instagram Story that zeroed in on her face and read “next.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.