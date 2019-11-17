'Very Sick' Ariana Grande Cancels Show After Revealing She's 'In So Much Pain'

Ariana Grande is pressing pause on her world tour after candidly revealing to her fans that she’s “in so much pain.”

The Grammy award-winning singer addressed her millions of followers in a series of posts on Saturday about ongoing health issues that have left her with no choice but to cancel an upcoming stop in Lexington, Kentucky.

For the past nine months, Grande has been traveling the world on her “Sweetener” world tour, which is set to conclude in December in Los Angeles, but she’s apparently been performing under the weather.

“Hi my loves. So I’m still very sick. I’ve been sick since the last London show,” she wrote on Instagram. “I don’t know how it’s possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay i’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show.”

She added: “I am seeing my doctor and trying my v best to get better for tomorrow’s show. the last thing i would ever want to do is cancel a show at this point with so few left.”

Grande went onto provide some updates about her condition, as well as share a slew of videos of herself using what looks like a humidifier and surrounded by friends as she rests in bed.

But things only appeared to worsen as the recording artist explained that she “still can’t swallow or lift my head.”

“You know I push through and hide things as often as I can/as well as I can when sick and wouldn’t say something unless it were really tough,” she wrote in a separate post.

Eventually, Grande revealed on Sunday that she was canceling the Kentucky tour stop for that night in a teary video after she woke up feeling “ten times worse.”

Unfortunately, @ArianaGrande had to cancel the Sweetener Tour in Lexington for tonight show due to her sickness . This makes us feel so sad pls feel better soon #GetWellSoonAriana pic.twitter.com/MCo7EICMEY — Ariana Grande Update 👼🏻 (@ArianatorFallen) November 17, 2019

“I don’t think I will be able to push through tonight,” she said, confirming that all ticket-holders will be refunded. “I’m so upset and sorry. ... I’ll keep you posted as soon as I know what’s going on with my body.”

The “thank u, next” singer has faced her fair share of troubles on the road, previously describing tour life as “hell” due to the deeply personal songs she performs on stage every night.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Ariana Grande performs during her "Sweetener World Tour" at The O2 Arena on Aug. 17 in London.

She also became visibly emotional while performing her hit “thank u, next” in Pittsburgh, the hometown of her ex-boyfriend and late rapper Mac Miller. He died in September 2018 from mixed drug toxicity after consuming fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

But she’s since charged ahead on the grueling tour, previously canceling only one show due to personal issues earlier this year.

“Thanks for accepting my humanness,” she wrote in response to a fan about her struggles on stage earlier this year. “It’s super emo and difficult singing some of these songs. but you make me smile.”