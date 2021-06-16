Ariana Grande, James Corden Slay A Schmaltzy 'Hairspray' Goodbye To Lockdowns

Ariana Grande and James Corden revved up the razzle-dazzle to celebrate the pandemic recovery on “The Late Late Show” Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)

In a song-and-dance parody of “Good Morning Baltimore” from the musical “Hairspray,” the two rediscover freedoms after getting their vaccines.

“Hot people at brunch / And I’ve got a hunch / Mimosas are gonna be bottomless ... No lockdowns anymore / We can finally walk out the door,” are some of the lyrics.

Corden later croons, “We can see a movie at 3,” to which Grande responds, “Making plans is like sex to me.”

There’s also a shoutout to Anthony Fauci and an appearance by Marissa Jaret Winokur, the Tony-winning star of the stage “Hairspray.”

In just a 3-minute talk show bit, Corden may have redeemed himself for “Cats.”