Ariana Grande Beams Over Meeting Idol Jim Carrey After They Bonded Online

Ariana Grande is giving a big “Thank U Next” to the idea that your idols will always let you down.

On Wednesday, the pop star gushed on Instagram about finally meeting comedy legend Jim Carrey, a personal hero of hers whom she said she’s adored since before she “could speak.”

“I’ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice,” Grande wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the two hugging. “Thankful for the most special experience of my life.”

According to Grande’s post, she got the opportunity to meet Carrey by filming a cameo for the next season of his Showtime series “Kidding,” and she seemed absolutely blown away by the hilarious movie star and political lampoonist.

“What’s even crazier is discovering [Carrey] to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined,” she wrote.

The duo captured the internet’s hearts in April when they had a refreshingly supportive conversation on social media about mental health.

The “7 Rings” singer showed her love for the “Dumb and Dumber” star in her Instagram stories by sharing some of Carrey’s comments about depression.

“Depression is your body saying, ‘I don’t want to be this character anymore. I don’t want to hold up this avatar that you’ve created in the world. It’s too much for me,’” Grande quoted Carrey saying. “You should think of the word ‘depressed’ as ‘deep rest.’ Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character you’ve been trying to play.”

The next day, Carrey tweeted a sweet message to Grande ― and gave some credit where it was due.

“I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression,” he wrote. “A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the ‘Deep Rest’ concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer.”

He also included a fuller quote from Foster:

.@ArianaGrande I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression. A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the “Deep Rest” concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer. Happy Easter! pic.twitter.com/BiMa6KHYb6 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 22, 2019

At the time, Grande was ecstatic that Carrey had responded to her.

i can’t process this or breathe hold on https://t.co/bsCCdCx39D — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 22, 2019

Grande has had a difficult couple of years, including the death of her former boyfriend Mac Miller in September 2018 and her public breakup with comedian Pete Davidson in October 2018.

A few weeks before her public online interaction with Carrey, she posted images of a brain scan that showed what she suggested was damage from post-traumatic stress disorder she has been experiencing since the terrorist bombing outside her 2017 concert in Manchester, England. Twenty-two people, along with the suicide bomber, were killed in that attack.

Here’s hoping that Grande’s meeting with Carrey helped her break free from her problems just for a little while.