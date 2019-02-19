Ariana Grande Is The First Artist Since The Beatles To Achieve This Crazy Record

While you were breaking up with your boyfriend because you were bored, Ariana Grande was breaking a half-century-old record.

The pop star just became the first recording artist to hold the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart simultaneously since the Beatles in 1964, according to Billboard.

Grande’s latest album, “thank u, next” exploded on social media when it dropped earlier this month, six months after her fourth studio album, “Sweetener” was released. The singer also won her first-ever Grammy (for “Sweetener”) mere weeks ago.

This week, three songs from the album dominated the Hot 100: “7 Rings” was No. 1 for a fourth week; “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” was No. 2; and the former seven-week leader “Thank U, Next” was No. 3.

Prior to Grande, the Beatles for 55 years held the crown for the top three spots in one week. In March 1964, the Beatles’ “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Twist and Shout” and “Do You Want to Know a Secret” topped the chart. The following month, the band’s songs claimed the five top spots.

In response to the news, Grande tweeted that she was grateful from the bottom of her heart and that the 55-year record was “wild.”

“thank u for everything,” she wrote.

i laughed when i saw this bc i thought y’all edited it. thank u from the bottom of my heart. for so many reasons. first time since the beatles huh. that’s wild. i thought this was a joke when i saw it i’m not kidding. i love u. so much. always have n will. thank u for everything. https://t.co/133Fp690fT — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 19, 2019

The only other artist to come close to the Beatles’ and Grande’s three-song feat was Drake in 2018. The rapper took No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 on July 14 that year with “Nice for What,” “Nonstop” and “God’s Plan.” He never nailed the top three.

To that, we (alongside Grande, presumably) say: thank u, next.