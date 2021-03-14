Ariana Grande Playfully Demands Lady Gaga 'Wake Up' After Winning A Grammy

Blame a difference in time zones for Lady Gaga’s delayed reaction to her Grammy win.

The pop icon nabbed Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Rain on Me,” her smash single with Ariana Grande.

She wasn’t in attendance at Sunday’s ceremony, however, because she’s in Italy at work on a new movie, “House of Gucci,” with Adam Driver.

Earlier on Sunday, Gaga tweeted that she’d be tuning in to the Grammys from Europe but did not mention the win.

Grande, however, playfully urged her pal to “wake up” and celebrate their victory on Twitter. (It was shortly before 11 p.m. in Italy at the time of the tweet.)

In a follow-up tweet, Grande said she was “eternally, deeply grateful” to have been “able to dance in the rain” with Gaga on the track, which appeared on 2020’s “Chromatica.”

eternally, deeply grateful for u, for this experience, to have been a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, to be able to dance in the rain with u, to call u my dear friend & to now share this. beyond thankful. congratulations queen, ti voglio bene ! 🤍 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 14, 2021

Moments later, she shared a screenshot of a sleepy-looking Gaga, apparently from an earlier Instagram livestream.

“Rain on Me” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and became one of last year’s most-buzzed-about songs. And though Gaga and Grande have praised one another in interviews since the song’s release, their union wasn’t an organic one at first.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Gaga said she was initially “too ashamed to hang out” with Grande.

“She was so persistent,” she explained. “She would try over and over again to be friends with me. ... And eventually, she called me on my shit. She was [like], ‘You’re hiding.’ And I was, ‘I am hiding. I’m totally hiding.’”

Fortunately for fans, the rest is musical history.