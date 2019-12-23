Ariana Grande Releases New Live Album As Sweetener Tour Concludes

Ariana Grande just added dessert to her now-concluded Sweetener World Tour, dropping a live album on Sunday.
“k bye for now” includes dozens of songs from the tour.
Grande told fans on Twitter that the work was “a little something to thank u for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a lil easier.”
The Sweetener World Tour, launched following Grande’s No. 1 Billboard albums “Sweetener” (2018) and “Thank U, Next” (2019), concluded Sunday in Los Angeles after starting in March.
The opening North American leg of 48 shows alone grossed $77.6 million, according to Pollstar.
Grande got a “SWT” tattoo recently to commemorate her nine-month global trek.
The new album includes 32 tracks, including “God is a Woman” and “7 Rings.” Stream, listen or download it on these platforms.