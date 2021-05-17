Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez In 'Tiny And Intimate' At-Home Ceremony

From a dangerous woman to a married one, Ariana Grande tied the knot with Dalton Gomez less than six months after the couple announced their engagement.

The Grammy-winning singer wed the real estate agent in a small ceremony at Grande’s home in Montecito, California, over the weekend, surrounded by close friends and family, according to multiple outlets.

“They got married,” a representative for Grande told People about the nuptials. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Grande broke the internet in December when she shared an image of her nontraditional diamond and pearl engagement ring alongside various photos of the couple cuddling in an Instagram post she captioned “forever and then some.”

Family members publicly celebrated the pair’s engagement at the time. The pop star’s mother, Joan Grande, tweeted: “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after!”

Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, were reportedly first linked back in January 2020 and have been seemingly inseparable ever since.

But the famously private couple have mostly kept their romance out of the public eye following their engagement, except for a sweet social media shout-out in April in which Grande captioned a fireside photo of the duo: “thank u so much for being u.”

The two first went public with their romance in May 2020 after they appeared together in the music video for Grande’s quarantine-themed duet with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U.”

Their relationship reportedly deepened over the past year while they quarantined together at Grande’s home in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic before settling down in the Los Angeles area.

“They run in the same circle,” an unnamed source told E! News at the start of their relationship. “He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She’s gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They’ve been spending a lot of one on one time at home.”

Grande made things Instagram-official last June before declaring her love for the businessman two months later in a post celebrating his birthday.

“HBD to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) I love u,” Grande captioned the post.

The pair’s romance struck many fans as refreshingly low-key, given Grande’s much-publicized past relationships with fellow famous types.

Grande was previously engaged to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson. The two called off their much-buzzed-about engagement in October 2018.