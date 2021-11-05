Ariana Grande Has Quite The Response To Watching Her First Big Gig At Age 8

Ariana Grande watched herself sing at 8 years old on Thursday, and it was all too much. (Watch the video below.)

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon obtained a clip of the pop star performing what she called her “first big gig” ― singing the national anthem at a Florida Panthers hockey game.

“Oh my gosh, are we going here?” Grande asked the host incredulously.

She then viewed a pint-sized version of herself belting out “The Star-Spangled Banner” in the darkened arena.

“That is a star right there,” Fallon gushed.

Grande replied: “Whooooaaaaaa!”

We’ll say.

Grande has moved on a bit since then. The “God is a Woman” singer is a coach on “The Voice,” a two-time Grammy winner and is branching out into film these days.

The singer was cast as Glinda the Good Witch in the film version of the musical “Wicked” and appears in the upcoming movie “Don’t Look Up” with a powerhouse cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep.

Fast-forward to the 6:00 mark for the trip down memory lane or enjoy the whole interview.