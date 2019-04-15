Ariana Grande Reunites ’N Sync At Coachella Without Justin Timberlake

Ariana Grande tore up the stage and our hearts at Coachella on Sunday with a surprise ’N Sync reunion.

The pop star has made it abundantly clear that she appreciates a good throwback, so who better to join her for one of the biggest performances of her career than the chart-topping ’90s boy band?

Four of the five original band members ― Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass ― joined Grande onstage in Indio, California, on Sunday night. The only one missing was Justin Timberlake, who recently wrapped up his own world tour.

“I’ve been rehearsing my whole motherfucking life for this moment,” Grande, 25, told the crowd before welcoming ’N Sync to the stage.

The singer, who is the only the fourth woman to headline Coachella after Björk, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, famously sampled the band’s track “It Makes Me Ill” from their 2000 album “No Strings Attached” on her single “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”

The group joined Grande for the song and then launched into a rendition of their 1997 smash hit “Tearin’ Up Your Heart,” with Grande lending a hand for the Timberlake-heavy sections.

i never knew we needed an ariana x n*sync collab until we got an ariana x n*sync collab pls #coachella #ARICHELLA pic.twitter.com/fLPkVoIHkG — kiara♡ (@hauntedrem) April 15, 2019

Grande had teased the collaboration on social media earlier in the week, posting a video of herself watching an ’N Sync concert as a kid in her mother’s arms.

Fatone and Bass shared their thanks with Grande on Instagram after the performance with behind-the-scenes photos of the crew preparing for the big show.

’N Sync wasn’t the only major cameo during Grande’s almost 90-minute set: The singer also invited Diddy and Mase onstage for a performance of the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money Mo Problems.”

Rapper Nicki Minaj also made a guest appearance despite some technical difficulties ― Grande and other artists were plagued by sound issues throughout the weekend ― to sing “Side to Side” and “Bang Bang.”

Minaj and Grande apparently tried their best to overcome the sound snafus, but ended up being unable to hear parts of the song, which led to some awkward moments.

#Arichella: Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj facing technical issues while performing “Bang Bang”: ‘We can’t hear anything’. #Coachella pic.twitter.com/NGYNkcki33 — Ariana Grande Access (@archivesaga) April 15, 2019