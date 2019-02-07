Ariana Grande Reacts To Pete Davidson And Kate Beckinsale's Rumored Romance

﻿Ariana Grande likely has a lot on her mind these days (Grammy snubs, album drops, tattoo removal procedures, etc.), but there’s one thing she remains thoroughly unbothered by: Pete Davidson’s romantic future.

The pop star, who broke off her engagement with the “Saturday Night Live” cast member in October, is still navigating the rough post-breakup waters in the public eye.

Although the two haven’t exactly had it easy, thanks to some unfortunate Twitter spats and Davidson’s recent mental health struggles, they’ve seemingly started a new chapter with Grande wishing her ex well on his new relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale. Rumors about that fling started circulating when Davidson and Beckinsale were spotted flirting at a Golden Globes after-party in early January.

Since then, the rumored couple have taken up the PDA a few noticeable notches and were seen holding hands following the comedian’s standup show earlier this month in Los Angeles. The two reportedly returned to Davidson’s hotel together.

Grande, who has pledged to stay single in the coming year, only had kind words to offer when asked about Davidson and Beckinsale (couple name incoming) on Wednesday night. TMZ photographers approached the “thank u, next” singer and sought her opinion of the twosome. Grande yelled back, “So cute!”

An unnamed source told Us Weekly earlier this week that the Grammy nominee “isn’t bothered at all” by Davidson’s relationship and is solely focused on her upcoming album, which she’s set to drop on Thursday night.

Pacific Press via Getty Images Ariana Grande arrives at Billboard's Women in Music Awards in December.