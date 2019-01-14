Ariana Grande's Adorable New Pokémon Tattoo Is Pretty Big

Ariana Grande got some new ink over the weekend, proving in the process she’s a pretty massive Pokémon fan.

The “God Is a Woman” singer revealed she got a tattoo of the Pokémon Eevee ― her foxy favorite ― on her arm and showed it off on Instagram.

“I’ve wanted this for so long,” the 25-year-old said, before thanking her tattoo artist, Kane Navasard, who she’d tagged in the photo.

Navasard posted a photo of the tattoo on his account, captioning it “For the best Pokémon trainer in the game, @arianagrande” and wrote “fits you well” on his Instagram story about the ink.

The singer spoke of her love for Eevee in a tweet on Sunday, after a fan asked what she had on her Nintendo Switch.

She revealed that the day before she played Pokemon: Let’s go, Eevee “for fifteen hours. honestly.”

honestly. yesterday i had a day off and i played pokémon let’s go eevee for fifteen hours. honestly. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 13, 2019

Last August, the singer got a massive anime tattoo that covers up much of her forearm. It’s dedicated to the character Chihiro, from the anime film “Spirited Away.”

Grande explained the significance of the tattoo on her Instagram story.

“Chihiro’s growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away’s plot,” she wrote.

“During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for.”

Ariana Grande/Instagram A screenshot of her Chihiro tattoo.

After Grande’s breakup with her former fiancé, Pete Davidson, the two tattoo lovers have been doing their fair share of covering up the ink they got when they were together.

Grande covered up a quote the two got together, which said “reborn,” and replaced it with a fern in October.

Davidson joked about the need to cover up his tats after a Swing Left political action committee event in West Hollywood the same month.

“What else is going on? Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun. I’m fucking zero for two in the tattoo [department],” the comedian said, as reported by People. The SNL star had a tattoo of former girlfriend Cazzie David, which he also covered up after the two split in 2018.

So much for those inked wedding bands.