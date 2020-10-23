ENTERTAINMENT

Ariana Grande Hailed As 'Our President' In White House Video For New Single 'Positions'

ans on Twitter, meanwhile, hailed the singer as “our president” and mocked President Donald Trump over the new track:

Ariana Grande runs the White House in the music video for her new single, “Positions.”

The pop star signs executive orders, walks her dogs on the White House lawn, meets with her majority-female cabinet and is protected by female secret service agents in the Dave Meyers-directed video that flips the script on gender stereotypes released late Thursday.

The song has already hit the top spot on the iTunes chart.

Check out the video here:

Grande’s new album of the same name is scheduled for release later this month.

