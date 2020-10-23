Ariana Grande runs the White House in the music video for her new single, “Positions.”

The pop star signs executive orders, walks her dogs on the White House lawn, meets with her majority-female cabinet and is protected by female secret service agents in the Dave Meyers-directed video that flips the script on gender stereotypes released late Thursday.

The song has already hit the top spot on the iTunes chart.

Check out the video here:

Grande’s new album of the same name is scheduled for release later this month.

Fans on Twitter, meanwhile, hailed the singer as “our president” and mocked President Donald Trump over the new track:

I’m begging Ariana to run for President pic.twitter.com/cx8RHNHhRC — fan account (@knnewagb) October 23, 2020

I am officially resigning as the President of the United States of America. Ariana Grande can have my seat. — Donald J. Trump (@cxthrinaquino) October 23, 2020

President Ariana Grande signing an Executive Order banning tops who just reply “k” pic.twitter.com/JidQmCd5FH — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 23, 2020

My president your president pic.twitter.com/QEA4TTEgzR — Ariana's booty's POSITIONS ❀❤ (@lulovesariana97) October 23, 2020