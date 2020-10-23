Ariana Grande runs the White House in the music video for her new single, “Positions.”
The pop star signs executive orders, walks her dogs on the White House lawn, meets with her majority-female cabinet and is protected by female secret service agents in the Dave Meyers-directed video that flips the script on gender stereotypes released late Thursday.
The song has already hit the top spot on the iTunes chart.
Check out the video here:
Grande’s new album of the same name is scheduled for release later this month.
Fans on Twitter, meanwhile, hailed the singer as “our president” and mocked President Donald Trump over the new track:
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place