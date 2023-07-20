Ariana Grande Reportedly Dating ‘Wicked’ Co-Star Ethan Slater Amid Dalton Gomez Split

Ariana Grande is saving her tears for another day, and moving onto a new romance following her recent split from ex-husband Dalton Gomez.

Multiple sources reported Thursday that the Grammy-winning singer is dating her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater, who is also separated from his own wife, Lilly Jay.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that Grande and Slater did not begin dating until after he was separated from Jay.

Slater, who plays Boq in the upcoming “Wicked” adaptation based on the hit Broadway musical, is most-known for starring in the “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical,” which earned him a Tony Award nomination.

The pair’s dating news came just two months after Slater gave a heartfelt shoutout to Jay ― his high school sweetheart ― on social media in May for Mother’s Day. Slater and Jay welcomed a baby boy last year, whose name they have yet to reveal.

“Happy first Mother’s Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world,” Slater captioned the since-deleted Instagram post, alongside a glimpse of their son’s shadow. “―from me and this little guy,” the actor added.

Sources told TMZ that Grande had no issue with Gomez moving on after reports surfaced that he had been dating other people for months amid the split.

“They came to the decision together,” an insider told PageSix. “They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

The “Thank U, Next” crooner has since removed all remnants of her wedding from her Instagram account.