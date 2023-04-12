Ariana Grande Posts A Crucial Video Message To People Commenting On Her Body

Ariana Grande has responded to social media users who have made recent remarks about her appearance and weight.

On Tuesday, the singer posted a video on TikTok addressing their comments, saying she aimed to reply to “your concerns about my body.”

“I just wanted to ... talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to,” she said. “We should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what.”

She added, “Whatever it is — healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy ... we should really work towards not doing that as much.”

Grande spoke specifically about those commenting on changes in her appearance from several years ago, saying they shouldn’t make assumptions about others since there are “many different ways to look healthy and beautiful.”

“The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,” she said. “I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them, and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my ‘healthy.’”

Ariana Grande attends the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Grande’s video was likely a response to a wave of social media posts over the weekend stating that the singer looked too skinny in photos from her recent visit to London, with some suggesting that her weight was unhealthy.

Model Bella Hadid voiced her support for Grande on Wednesday, slamming those who shared “unsolicited advice or opinions, judgement or aggression.”

“There is always a reason for the way people look/feel , so try to be soft , especially when you don’t know someone or what they’ve been through,” Hadid wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “We need to look deeper and consciously remind ourselves that each of us are just human beings trying our best.”

She added: “Love you Ari. This is so important , I am very proud of you. It will help so many people. Thank you.”