Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Slam For Fan Accusing Her Of Using Autotune

Don’t accuse Ariana Grande of not singing live because the singer will come to your living room just to prove a point.

The “thank u, next” singer hit back at someone who said that Grande sounded like she was using autotune during a performance of her song, “Breathin” during her Sweetener tour.

“It sounds like autotune and probably not live. I mean you are a great singer and I love your voice and songs but this doesn’t sound live,” the commenter wrote in an exchange captured by Comments by Celebs.

“With all due respect, I could do this in your living room for you, fam,” Grande responded. “With no sound mixing or help at all. I could do it on Broadway (and did). I can do it in the shower. In the car. It’s my gift, it’s why I’m here.”

“I sing 30+ songs a night,” the singer added. “Every word. It’s my thing. Let me shine like damn.”

Fellow users loved Grande’s slam and voiced their support for the artist.

“Imagine living in 2019 and thinking Ariana Grande can’t hit those notes,” one fan wrote, while another added “Y’all please stop coming for the vocalist of this generation.”

One commenter did think that the original accusation of Grande was correct though, writing “There is distortion here, this is not a naturally occurring human vocal sound. The original commenter is correct.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Grande performs on stage during her "Sweetener World Tour" at the O2 Arena on Aug. 17 in London.

A few months ago, Grande defended her friend, Justin Bieber, from lip-synching accusations when the two performed an impromptu set together at Coachella in April.

Bieber countered accusations from E! host Morgan Stewart, and Grande later joined in to back him up in a since-deleted tweet.

“We also decided to do this ten minutes before my set started,” Grande wrote of the set. “We had 0 soundcheck, 0 rehearsal. u were singing with the back tracking like most cameos do. people are bored. people don’t know how it feels to be under such scrutiny. the world was happy to have u on stage again.”