Ariana Grande Stuns Boy Band With Surprise Onstage Singalong

Ariana Grande stunned some of her biggest fans ― members of a boy band from the Philippines ― when she joined them mid-performance on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show.”

The TNT Boys were performing Jennifer Hudson’s hit “And I Am Telling You” when Grande ran onstage to sing alongside them. The trio, who’d earlier told host James Corden how much they loved Grande, couldn’t contain their shock.

After finishing the song, Grande praised members of the group, who are competing on CBS’ global talent contest “The World’s Best,” also hosted by Corden.

“I’m obsessed with you guys,” she said. “You guys are so incredible. That was so beautiful.”