Ariana Grande Takes Down Her Iconic Ponytail And Shows Off ‘Natural’ Curls

It seems that Ariana Grande may be letting loose while practicing social distancing.

On Monday, the pop star posted a photo of herself to social media with her famous ponytail down and with dark, curly tresses falling around her face.

“Get a load a dis,” the 26-year-old singer wrote alongside the photo.

get a load a dis pic.twitter.com/2SPx6f3fbA — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 30, 2020

Fans were pleasantly surprised by the more relaxed look.

truly. my favorite look. — Alfredo Flores (@AlfredoFlores) March 30, 2020

now don’t put the ponytail on ever again💕 — joseph (@mdnafenty) March 30, 2020

don’t touch your curls ever again pic.twitter.com/buM7eONDgU — Internet Mom ⁷ (@ashleyippolito) March 30, 2020

The “7 Rings” artist was unclear as to whether she was showing off her natural hair in the photo, but according to Grande’s mom, Joan Grande — who left a reply to her photo on Twitter — it seems to be her real locks.

your natural hair/curls is a world of its own... a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural ... I love you... — Joan Grande (@joangrande) March 30, 2020

“Your natural hair/curls is a world of its own,” she wrote, like everyone’s mother who disapproves of their daughter doing her hair any way other than how it looked when she was a child. “A magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural ... I love you...”

Beyond stunning — Joan Grande (@joangrande) March 30, 2020

And for all the fans who miss the “Thank U, Next” singer’s iconic look, we’ll always have this: