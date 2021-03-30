Ariana Grande Replacing Nick Jonas On 'The Voice'

Just when you think Ariana Grande has mastered every position, she takes on a new one: a coach on “The Voice.”

The pop star revealed the “surprise” on Tuesday, sharing on social media that she would be replacing Nick Jonas on the upcoming 21st season of the NBC show.

“I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited,” she wrote on Twitter, adding that she and fellow coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson will “miss” Jonas.

Previously, Grande appeared on “The Voice” as a performer, singing her song “Into You” on the season finale back in 2016.

With six studio albums already under her belt, the “34+35” singer recently broke a Guinness World Record for most songs to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.